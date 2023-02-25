Birth control gets costlier in densely populated Bangladesh

Prices of birth control products such as condoms and contraceptive pills have increased - in some cases, by more than 50 percent - in Bangladesh, raising concerns that the hike may drive the population of the densely populated country and impact the health of its women.

The Directorate General of Family Planning has advised the poor to collect the products from government hospitals and clinics that distribute these for free as prices of some products have increased by more than 50 percent.

Price of a pack of Panther condoms rose by 66 percent to Tk 25, Sensation by 60 percent to Tk 40, U&Me by 25 percent to Tk 50 and Extreme by 28 percent to Tk 90.

Prices of contraceptive pills have also gone up. A pack of Femicon low-dose oral pills, a product of SMC, now costs Tk 40 after a Tk 6 hike. The price of Social Marketing Company or SMC’s other product, Minicon, a progestin-only pill, was unchanged.

A pack of Ovostat Gold by Nuvista now costs Tk 77 after a Tk 7 hike.

SMC controls 70 to 80 percent of the contraceptive market in Bangladesh, according to traders.