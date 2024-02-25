Deaths after circumcision: Health minister vows 'zero tolerance' for medical negligence, irregularities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for a 'zero tolerance' policy to deal with those responsible for the recent deaths of two children during circumcision procedures, according to Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen.

The minister addressed the issue during a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.

"I met with the prime minister [on Thursday] and she emphasised the need for zero tolerance in such cases. She instructed me to take whatever action is deemed necessary. She was very clear about the seriousness of the matter."

The deaths of two children following circumcision procedures within a span of two months has caused a stir in the country. On Jan 20, 10-year-old Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham died after undergoing circumcision at the JS Diagnostic Center in Malibagh's Chowdhury Para.

Previously, on Dec 31, another child, Ayan Ahmed, failed to regain consciousness after receiving anesthesia for circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul. Ayan was placed on life support and later died on Jan 7 at United Hospital in Gulshan.

In the wake of their deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services has issued 10 directives aimed at all private hospitals and clinics across the country to prevent such incidents in the future.