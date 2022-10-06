    বাংলা

    UK nurses begin biggest strike ballot in more than 100 years

    More than 300,000 members of the country’s largest nursing union will begin voting over a strike to demand a pay rise that keeps up with soaring inflation

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM

    More than 300,000 members of Britain's largest nursing union will begin voting on Thursday over a strike to demand a pay rise that keeps up with soaring inflation, the biggest ballot in its 106-year history.

    The Royal College of Nursing said it had been forced into the move after years of real-terms wage cuts deterred people from joining the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), leaving huge staffing gaps across the service.

    "We are understaffed, undervalued and underpaid," RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen said. "For years our profession has been pushed to the edge, and now patient safety is paying the price."

    The union said it wanted a pay rise of 5% above inflation to overcome real-term pay cuts as its members struggle to cope with the soaring cost of living.

    The union's boss said below inflation pay meant workers could neither afford to stay in or join the profession, adding that "patient care was at risk" due to thousands of unfilled nursing jobs across Britain.

    A spokesperson for the government's Department of Health and Social Care said they hoped nurses would consider carefully the impact any strike would have on patients.

    "We value the hard work of NHS nurses and are working hard to support them," the spokesperson said, setting out previous pay rises it had given to the sector.

    The NHS, still recovering from the hit to services during the COVID-19 pandemic, is facing its worst ever staffing crisis amid a backlog for care.

    The NHS, which has provided healthcare free at the point of use since 1948, has also seen a record rise in the number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment and increased wait times at accident and emergency departments.

    RELATED STORIES
    India-made cough syrups may be tied to 66 deaths in Gambia: WHO
    Indian cough syrups tied to deaths in Gambia: WHO
    New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd could be potentially linked with serious kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia
    Shaken by heatwaves, US clinics get tips on staying cool
    US clinics get tips on staying cool
    A pilot programme provides toolkits to patients to help them ward off the health effects of extreme heat, with special recommendations for high-risk groups
    Bangladesh to require red packaging for antibiotics
    Antibiotics to be packaged in red: minister
    The move is aimed at regulating the 'indiscriminate' use of antibiotics, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque
    Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology
    Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology
    The company had 'given up' on its previous efforts to access the Chinese market because of China’s demand that it hand over the technology as a prerequisite

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher