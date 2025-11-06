Bangladesh records 5 dengue deaths, 1,034 hospital admissions in a day

Five more patients have died of dengue fever in Bangladesh, while 1,034 have been admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year has reached 76,026. Of them, the fever has claimed 307 lives.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin on Thursday, three patients died while undergoing treatment at hospitals under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), one death was reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area, and one in Mymensingh Division.

Of the newly infected, 200 people were admitted to hospitals in the DNCC area, which is the highest number reported.

In addition, 171 people in DSCC, 188 in Dhaka Division, 134 in Barishal, 55 in Khulna, 103 in Chattogram, 79 in Rajshahi, 66 in Mymensingh, 33 in Rangpur, and 5 in Sylhet have been admitted to hospitals with dengue fever in the past 24 hours.

October saw 22,520 dengue hospitalisations, the highest monthly toll in the past 10 months.

It also accounted for the highest monthly death toll, with 80 fatalities. November has seen 6,164 admissions and 29 deaths.

Before that, dengue claimed 76 lives in September, when 15,866 people were admitted to hospital.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue-related hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The highest annual hospitalisations occurred in 2023, with 321,179 cases, while the highest deaths in a single year were 1,705, also in 2023.