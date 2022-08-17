Sanofi trial failure halts work on breast cancer treatment amcenestrant

The move weighed on shares and mounted pressure on Sanofi to bolster its pipeline of drug candidates as it becomes increasingly dependent on its multi-billion best seller, fast-growing eczema and asthma treatment Dupixent.

Sanofi has also fallen far behind in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

A trial dubbed AMEERA-5, which was testing amcenestrant on women with newly diagnosed advanced breast cancer, was stopped early because an independent monitoring panel found no signs of it working. The shares were down 5.7% at the close, the second-biggest loss on the French blue-chip index CAC40.