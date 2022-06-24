Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,200 globally: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2022 01:23 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 01:23 AM BdST
More than 3,200 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as part of the current outbreak.
There is a need for intensified surveillance in the broader community, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, adding that cases in non-endemic countries were still predominantly among men who have sex with men.
"Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely underestimated," Tedros said at a meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee.
The meeting of experts was convened by the WHO to decide whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency.
A "public health emergency of international concern" is WHO's highest level of alert. Forty-eight countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May.
There had been almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year in Central Africa and 70 deaths, Tedros said.
The WHO head called on member states to share information on the virus as it would help the agency in its goal to support countries to contain transmission.
- Monkeypox 'emergency' decision due from WHO sparks criticism
- One dengue death, first in 2022
- Singapore detects monkeypox case
- Africa officials urge readiness for monkeypox vaccinations
- US FDA weighs COVID vaccines for infants, young children
- WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
- Cholera vaccination in Dhaka from Jun 26
- Air pollution cuts life expectancy by 2 years: study
- FDA probes one more infant death potentially related to Abbott baby formula
- US FDA halts sales of Juul e-cigarettes
- Monkeypox 'emergency' decision due from WHO sparks criticism in Africa
- Bangladesh reports one death from dengue, first in 2022
- Singapore confirms case of monkeypox, first in Southeast Asia
- Africa officials urge readiness for monkeypox vaccinations, fair access
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Court throws out plea to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Tarique's remarks implicate Zia, Khaleda in Bangabandhu's killing, says Hasina
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director