Budget 2023: Not enough investment in the struggling health sector, says experts

In a massive national budget proposal of Tk 6.78 trillion for the next fiscal, which was presented in parliament on Thursday afternoon, Kamal proposed a mere Tk 368.63 billion, or a 5.4 percent of the total budget, for the sector.

Experts are saying that may only cover the payroll of the sector altogether.

Percentage-wise, the allocation was the same in the outgoing fiscal. Tk 327.31 billion was allocated for the outgoing fiscal, so there is a jump of 12.62 percent, allocation-wise.

The finance minister, however, proposed to set aside a Tk 50 billion special fund to combat any emergency health-related situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syed Abdul Hamid, a professor of health economics at Dhaka University, appreciated the inclusion of the special fund, but believes the sectors needed more allocation in general.

“It’s a good practice to set aside a special emergency fund, which may come in handy in an emergency,” he said.

“However, the pay for staffing will take up the biggest bite of the total allocation for the sector. The sector will not be able to take fresh measures or set a new course with this allocation.”

People’s Health Movement’s coordinator Aminur Rasul Babul has a similar opinion about the total allocation.

“We lobbied tooth and nail for a significant increase in the health sector budget. I'm disappointed to see the outcome,” he said.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE IN THE BUDGET PROPOSAL?

- To achieve ‘Universal Health Care Coverage,’ steps were taken to formulate the ‘Health Protection Law’. ‘

- The 'Infection Protection Guideline’ has been prepared for the community clinics.

- At least eight government outdoor dispensaries will start functioning in the next fiscal year.

- Development centres for autistic children had been established in 16 medical college hospitals including at Dhaka Shishu Hospital and more such centres will be opened in 15 more medical college hospitals and 9 district general hospitals in the coming fiscal.

- For the safety and development of the autistic children, Tk 13 million were allocated during COVID-19 and more funds, yet to be specified, will be allocated in the next fiscal year.

- For people with disability in the remote corners of the country, 211 new centres to provide therapeutic services, along with 40 mobile therapy vans, will be added to the list of already existing 103 centres in the next fiscal.

- The implementation of the feasibility study project to rebuild and transform Dhaka Medical College Hospital into 5,000 bed modern world-class hospital is underway.

- Plans to build Bangabandhu Health City in Dhaka’s Mohakhali were proposed in the budget.

- The project for the development and expansion of Pabna Mental Hospital to international standards and the establishment of fully fledged mental health unit at every medical college in the divisional will be introduced.