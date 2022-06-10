Budget 2023: Not enough investment in the struggling health sector, says experts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2022 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 01:37 AM BdST
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had recognised the impact of the pandemic on the economy by putting it on the budget title, but economists and experts are disappointed to notice that Bangladesh’s rickety health sector, which during the pandemic era was exposed as underdeveloped and fragile as ever, has failed to receive special attention it so desperately needs.
In a massive national budget proposal of Tk 6.78 trillion for the next fiscal, which was presented in parliament on Thursday afternoon, Kamal proposed a mere Tk 368.63 billion, or a 5.4 percent of the total budget, for the sector.
Experts are saying that may only cover the payroll of the sector altogether.
Percentage-wise, the allocation was the same in the outgoing fiscal. Tk 327.31 billion was allocated for the outgoing fiscal, so there is a jump of 12.62 percent, allocation-wise.
The finance minister, however, proposed to set aside a Tk 50 billion special fund to combat any emergency health-related situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Syed Abdul Hamid, a professor of health economics at Dhaka University, appreciated the inclusion of the special fund, but believes the sectors needed more allocation in general.
“It’s a good practice to set aside a special emergency fund, which may come in handy in an emergency,” he said.
“However, the pay for staffing will take up the biggest bite of the total allocation for the sector. The sector will not be able to take fresh measures or set a new course with this allocation.”
People’s Health Movement’s coordinator Aminur Rasul Babul has a similar opinion about the total allocation.
“We lobbied tooth and nail for a significant increase in the health sector budget. I'm disappointed to see the outcome,” he said.
WHAT ELSE IS THERE IN THE BUDGET PROPOSAL?
- To achieve ‘Universal Health Care Coverage,’ steps were taken to formulate the ‘Health Protection Law’. ‘
- The 'Infection Protection Guideline’ has been prepared for the community clinics.
- At least eight government outdoor dispensaries will start functioning in the next fiscal year.
- Development centres for autistic children had been established in 16 medical college hospitals including at Dhaka Shishu Hospital and more such centres will be opened in 15 more medical college hospitals and 9 district general hospitals in the coming fiscal.
- For the safety and development of the autistic children, Tk 13 million were allocated during COVID-19 and more funds, yet to be specified, will be allocated in the next fiscal year.
- For people with disability in the remote corners of the country, 211 new centres to provide therapeutic services, along with 40 mobile therapy vans, will be added to the list of already existing 103 centres in the next fiscal.
- The implementation of the feasibility study project to rebuild and transform Dhaka Medical College Hospital into 5,000 bed modern world-class hospital is underway.
- Plans to build Bangabandhu Health City in Dhaka’s Mohakhali were proposed in the budget.
- The project for the development and expansion of Pabna Mental Hospital to international standards and the establishment of fully fledged mental health unit at every medical college in the divisional will be introduced.
- Foreigner with suspected monkeypox under observation
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox sent to Dhaka hospital
- Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after COVID vaccine
- Monkeypox cases around the world
- Liquid biopsy to determine who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery
- India approves Biological E COVID shot as booster
- US doctors urged to test for monkeypox
- Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge
- Budget 2023: Not enough investment in the struggling health sector, says experts
- Bangladesh scraps import tax waiver for COVID kits, masks
- Foreigner with suspected monkeypox under observation at Dhaka hospital, waiting for test report
- More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
- Moderna says omicron-specific booster generates strong immune response
- Food shortages are next global health crisis: expert
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out