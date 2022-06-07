Foreign national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Dhaka hospital
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 05:26 PM BdST
A foreign national arriving at the Dhaka airport has been kept in isolation at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Mohakhali on suspicion of having monkeypox.
“An IEDCR team has collected his sample for testing,” said Dr Mizanur Rahman, the hospital’s director.
“The case will be confirmed based on the results of the PCR test.”
The Turkish national, who arrived at the airport aboard a Turkish Airlines flight around noon, was passing through immigration when they were taken to the airport’s health centre on suspicion of carrying the disease.
The 32-year-old individual was brought to the health desk on suspicion of having the disease and was sent to the hospital, said Shahriar Sajjad, health worker at the airport’s health centre.
