23 unauthorised clinics, diagnostic centres sealed off in four districts
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2022 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 08:26 PM BdST
The government has shut down 23 clinics and diagnostic centres in four districts for running business without authorisation.
Authorities also fined them and some other private health facilities on Saturday for breaching rules.
Among the shutdown facilities, nine were in Habiganj, seven in Magura, four in Tangail and three others in Chuadanga, said the Directorate General of Health Services and local administrations on Saturday.
In Madhabpur and Chunarughat Upazilas of Habiganj, five diagnostic centres failed to present authorisation documents, prompting the Upazila authorities to close them down.
Authorities also shut Chunarughat’s People’s Hospital, NK Hospital, Surjer Alo Clinic and Green Line Clinic.
In Magura, the local Health Division office shut down Rokeya Private Hospital, Ekota Clinic and Nursing Home, Niramoy Private Hospital, Rifat Pharmacy, Shahana Medical Services. Auro Dental Care and Sikhi Neelganj Project.
Shahidullah Dewan, the district’s civil surgeon, said authorities were conducting the drives following a list created on the health directorate’s instruction.
In Chuadanga, Upazila Health and Family Planning officer Dr Awliar Rahman led a drive to seal off and fine clinics and diagnostic centres that were unable to present proper documents.
Awliar said staff of several facilities sensed trouble and locked up their clinics and diagnostic centres before fleeing. Authorities marked these organisations for future assessment.
Tangail Sadar UNO Ranuara Khatun said the clinics shut off there are Swadesh Clinic and Diagnostic Centre, Padma Clinic and Amanat Clinic, Hospital and Digilab.
Local administration also picked up complaints against three facilities for serving patients in unhealthy environments. Among them are - the City Clinic, which was fined Tk 20,000, Comfort Hospital and Digilab Clinic, each of which was fined Tk 30,000.
On Thursday, the DGHS asked local authorities to shut down unlicenced clinics and diagnostic centres within three days.
