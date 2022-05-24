Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home
Reuters
Published: 24 May 2022 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 10:11 AM BdST
Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.
In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimise the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.
