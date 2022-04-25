TIB 'not transparent' about its report on health sector, says Zahid Maleque

“The health ministry worked transparently in controlling the coronavirus pandemic, but what Transparency International did was not transparent,” the health minister said, speaking at a press conference on Monday.

TIB in a recent report said more than 22 percent of the hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh faced irregularities at healthcare facilities.

They paid Tk 400 to Tk 10,000 extra for treatment and suffered from employees’ misbehaviour and indifference to providing information at state-run hospitals while agents pushed patients to take treatment at private facilities, according to the report.

Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, later criticised the TIB for alleging “Tk 232.79 million in misappropriations in procuring COVID-19 vaccines”.

In a press note, the TIB said Kaikaus somehow mixed up its survey results of an average surcharge of Tk 69 to get a vaccine dose with the gross overall misappropriation, which is misleading.

Zahid on Monday said the TIB’s allegation of citizens paying Tk 69 on average to get a vaccine dose was wrong. “Even beggars do not take Tk 69 now.”

He questioned the TIB survey, saying data from 1,800 people does not accurately represent the tens of millions of people who got the vaccine.

“And they interviewed the respondents via phone. We’re not sure how they confirmed the identity of the patients. Such a small survey can never provide the correct information.”

‘TK 200BN SPENT ON VACCINE’

The health minister said he had mentioned Tk 400 billion as the total cost of the vaccines at a programme in March.

The information created a “misunderstanding” in the TIB report, he said.

The amount included the doses Bangladesh received for free as gift or under the COVAX programme, Zahid clarified.

“Actually we spent around Tk 200 billion in total on purchasing the doses and syringes, bringing them in, and conducting the vaccination campaign.

“The remaining Tk 200 billion was estimated as the cost of the 95 million doses we received for free. Most of the free doses were of Moderna and Pfizer. We combined the costs and said we provided the people with vaccines worth Tk 400 billion.”