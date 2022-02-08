Menaced by pandemic, Bangladesh appoints 3,957 doctors from 42nd special BCS
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2022 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:40 PM BdST
Staring down an aggressive surge in coronavirus infections, the government has appointed 3,957 doctors picked up from the 42nd special Bangladesh Civil Service examinations.
The public administration ministry published a notice on Tuesday with the list of the doctors, who will be appointed as assistant surgeons under the health cadre.
They have been asked to report to work within Feb 28.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission recommended the appointment of the successful candidates on Sept 9 last year.
More than 31,000 candidates registered for the exams after the PSC advertised the recruitment in November 2020.
Over 27,000 candidates took the exams in the first BCS tests since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on Feb 26 last year.
As many as 6,022 candidates cleared the preliminary examinations and the PSC published the names of 2,000 successful candidates in March last year. In July, it published a list of 2,000 more doctors for the appointment.
