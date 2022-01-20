Cheap version of Merck COVID pill to be made for poorer nations
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jan 2022 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 04:51 PM BdST
An UN-backed agency has struck a deal for nearly 30 generic drugmakers to make low-cost versions of Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill molnupiravir for poorer nations, widening access to a drug seen as a weapon in fighting the pandemic.
The antiviral drug, which in December received emergency approval in the United States, reduces hospitalisations and deaths of high-risk patients by around 30%, according to clinical trial results.
The agreement, negotiated by the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) with Merck, allows 27 generic drugmakers from India, China and other countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East to produce ingredients and the finished drug.
The MPP said on Thursday the deal stipulated the pill would be distributed to 105 less-developed nations.
The developers of molnupiravir, which alongside Merck are US firm Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University, will not receive royalties for the sale of the low-cost versions produced by generic drugmakers while COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
"This is a critical step towards ensuring global access to an urgently needed COVID-19 treatment and we are confident that, as manufacturers are working closely with regulatory authorities, the anticipated treatments will be rapidly available," said MPP Executive Director Charles Gore.
Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals, India's Natco Pharma, South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings and China's Fosun Pharma are among generics firms that will produce the finished product.
- Additional $5.2bn needed to ensure supply: Gavi
- Doctors debate whether trans teens need therapy before hormones
- Why do women gain belly fat in midlife?
- Try intuitive eating to break the diet cycle
- The CDC’s new challenge
- J&J booster 85pc effective against omicron: study
- Unvaccinated women with COVID are more likely to lose foetuses
- Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Bangladesh expert panel recommends cutting COVID isolation to 10 days
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- Blinken visits Ukraine, warning of ‘short notice’ Russian attack
- Bangladesh virus cases soar by 10,888 in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- 'In the name of God, go': UK's Johnson faces demands to resign
- Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks