India gifts 3 ‘life-support’ ambulances to Bangladesh hospitals

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handed over the ambulances to authorities at separate ceremonies in Akhaura and Kasba on Friday.

These transports are part of the programme to provide 109 life-support ambulances to Bangladesh, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dhaka in March, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

In a programme held at Akhaura’s Upazila Parishad Auditorium, Doraiswami gave the keys to two ambulances to the region’s Upazila Health Complex and the 250-bed General Hospital of Brahmanbaria.

In another event later in the day, Doraiswami handed over another ambulance to the Upazila Health Complex in Kasba.

The ambulances, fitted with “modern, critical life-saving equipment”, can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment, according to the statement.

Law Minister Anisul Huq appeared in both the events as the chief guest, while Masud Bin Momen, foreign secretary of Bangladesh, was present as a special guest.