AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2021 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 02:19 PM BdST
AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail succeeded in reducing severe disease or death in non-hospitalised patients in a late-stage study, the British drugmaker said on Monday.
The drug, called AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death by 50% in patients who had been symptomatic for seven days or less, meeting the main goal of the trial.
"An early intervention with our antibody can give a significant reduction in progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.
The company will discuss the data with health authorities, it added, without elaborating.
AstraZeneca is also developing the drug cocktail as a therapy to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines. It requested emergency approval from US regulators for its use as a prevention drug last week.
- COVID leaves deep scars on mental health
- Hospitalised dengue cases cross 20,000
- Children to get COVID shots soon: health minister
- 2 Indian drugmakers to end trials of Merck’s COVID pill
- Anxiety surged during pandemic
- Moderna aims to deliver 1bn more vaccine in 2022
- How false science created a COVID 'miracle' drug
- How a vaccine mandate could worsen a shortage of home care aides
- AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19
- Invisible scars: COVID takes a heavy toll on mental health
- Bangladesh’s hospitalised dengue cases surpass 20,000
- Children in Bangladesh will get COVID vaccines soon: health minister
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- First, impressive vaccines for Covid. Next up: The flu
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, dies at 85
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people
- First reactor pressure vessel installed at Rooppur nuclear power plant
- Invisible scars: COVID takes a heavy toll on mental health
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it