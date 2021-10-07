Police Welfare Trust opens Oasis, a drug rehab centre
Kamal Hossain Talukdar, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2021 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2021 08:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust has launched a drug rehabilitation centre to bring back the addicts to normal life with the healthcare of “international standards”.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the centre named Oasis at Bashundhara Riverview Residential Area in Dhaka’s Keraniganj on Thursday.
People at the reception centre said they provide services round the clock. A doctor said they provide outpatient services first and decide if the patients need admission after check-ups and analysis of their medical history.
The centre has five types of accommodation for the patients – deluxe airconditioned bedroom, superior twin-bed deluxe airconditioned room, triple-bed deluxe air-conditioned room, standard non-airconditioned cabin and standard non-airconditioned room.
Oasis also has separate accommodation for female patients on the fifth floor. It has 46 beds for male patients and 14 for women.
Doctors, including female physicians for women patients, are available for inpatients 24 hours a day.
On the fourth floor, the centre has arrangements for indoor games such as billiard and table tennis. It also has a library.
“A patient will be brought under a life management protocol here – from sleep to meals to sports to workouts,” said an official.
The doctors will observe the physical and mental health, and trained nurses and ward boys will take care of the patients.
“The international standard treatment will help the patients return to normal life swiftly,” the official said.
Sushanta Narayan Dey, administrative officer of the centre, said the patients’ identities will always be kept secret. He also claimed the centre has no security risk. The entire building is covered by CCTV camera surveillance.
It has 85 workers, including a director with the rank of a superintendent of police, for the patients. The administration wing has 14 other workers.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed also attended the inauguration ceremony.
- How a vaccine mandate could worsen a shortage of home care aides
- Climate change worsens spread of dengue: study
- A new vaccine strategy for children: One dose
- New effort to set up 4 human milk banks
- First malaria vaccine approved by WHO
- A 'pacemaker for the brain' helped her depression
- Depression, anxiety affect body in devastating ways
- Can a low-carb diet help your heart health?
- A Chilean tree holds hope for new vaccines - if supplies last
- How a vaccine mandate could worsen a shortage of home care aides
- Climate change worsens spread of dengue in Bangladesh: study
- A new vaccine strategy for children: Just one dose, for now
- New effort to set up four human milk banks in Dhaka
- WHO endorses first ever malaria vaccine to protect African children
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB
- Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife and lawyers to be hacked, UK court says
- Applications for Beximco sukuk exceed 56% of public offering
- New effort to set up four human milk banks in Dhaka
- A ‘historical event’: first malaria vaccine approved by WHO
- At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
- Judge asks ex-DG Azad about his ‘ties’ to Shahed, disgraced boss of Regent Hospital
- A new vaccine strategy for children: Just one dose, for now
- Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India after Future's exit