Police Welfare Trust opens Oasis, a drug rehab centre

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the centre named Oasis at Bashundhara Riverview Residential Area in Dhaka’s Keraniganj on Thursday.

People at the reception centre said they provide services round the clock. A doctor said they provide outpatient services first and decide if the patients need admission after check-ups and analysis of their medical history.

Doctors, psychiatrists, therapists, yoga experts and consultants see patients on the first floor. Oasis has a trained team and ambulances to transport patients.

The centre has five types of accommodation for the patients – deluxe airconditioned bedroom, superior twin-bed deluxe airconditioned room, triple-bed deluxe air-conditioned room, standard non-airconditioned cabin and standard non-airconditioned room.

Oasis also has separate accommodation for female patients on the fifth floor. It has 46 beds for male patients and 14 for women.

Doctors, including female physicians for women patients, are available for inpatients 24 hours a day.

On the fourth floor, the centre has arrangements for indoor games such as billiard and table tennis. It also has a library.

A rooftop garden has seating arrangements and also a gymnasium with modern equipment. The patients must exercise for a certain period daily. There is also space for prayers.

“A patient will be brought under a life management protocol here – from sleep to meals to sports to workouts,” said an official.

The doctors will observe the physical and mental health, and trained nurses and ward boys will take care of the patients.

“The international standard treatment will help the patients return to normal life swiftly,” the official said.

Sushanta Narayan Dey, administrative officer of the centre, said the patients’ identities will always be kept secret. He also claimed the centre has no security risk. The entire building is covered by CCTV camera surveillance.

It has 85 workers, including a director with the rank of a superintendent of police, for the patients. The administration wing has 14 other workers.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed also attended the inauguration ceremony.