Bangladesh dengue hospitalisations top 10,000 in 2021

As many as 42 people have died from the disease in 2021, while 8,895 patients have recovered after treatment, according to government data.

Of the 10,090 patients hospitalised for dengue, 7,432 cases came in August alone. The death toll for this month currently stands at 30.

Dhaka residents accounted for 213 of the 233 new cases tallied in the 24 hours to 8am Monday. Currently, 1,150 dengue patients are in hospital care, with 1,004 cases coming from the Dhaka metropolitan area.

Amid the recent uptick in cases, the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or BCSIR sequenced the genome of the virus and found that the Denv-3 variant of the dengue virus is dominant in Bangladesh now. Contracting the strain after a previous infection could be fatal, researchers warn.

The dengue virus carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitos put more than 100,000 people in hospitals in 2019.

The threat of dengue declined last year, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.

This year, the surging dengue fever cases are complicating the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by overstretched hospitals.