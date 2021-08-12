Strengthen anti-tobacco law to protect health of youth: Progga
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2021 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 01:16 PM BdST
Anti-tobacco campaign group Progga has urged the government to build a healthier Bangladesh by strengthening laws against tobacco and keeping youth from consuming it.
“A strong anti-tobacco law can protect the youth from tobacco’s poisonous embrace,” Progga said in a statement issued on Thursday, which is also World Youth Day.
The group demanded the tobacco control law be amended to reduce the chance of young people developing health complications due to smoking or chewing tobacco.
“Tobacco is a colossal impediment that needs to be overcome to build a healthy generation. To discourage the youth from tobacco the existing tobacco control law should be amended at the earliest opportunity to make it more time-fitting and strong,” ABM Zubair, executive director of Progga, said in the statement.
According to the latest information provided by Tobacco Atlas, there are over 172,000 tobacco users aged between 10 to 14 years in Bangladesh.
Getting addicted to tobacco at such an early age gradually decreases lung capacity and also hampers the natural growth of lungs with age, Progga said.
Tobacco is also responsible for lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, premature ageing, mental unrest and several other serious ailments.
According to the World Health Organisation, those who start consuming tobacco in their adolescence are three times more likely to become alcoholic and 22 times more likely to become cocaine-addicted.
It is not merely an addiction, but also a gateway to other disastrous addictions, Progga said.
In addition, tobacco products also facilitate COVID-19 infections and increase the risk of serious illness once infected.
To safeguard the youth from tobacco, the amendment must include banning the display of tobacco products at points of sale, banning the sale of single sticks of bidi and cigarette, banning the sale and import of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, increasing the area of the Graphic Health Warning on tobacco packs to 90 percent, and eliminating provisions for designated smoking areas in public places and transportations, the group further added.
- EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA shots
- Dengue hospitalisations top 2,500 in August
- Sputnik V shot around 83pc effective against Delta variant
- Vaccine side effects rare, outweighed by benefits: CDC
- What to know about breakthrough infections, delta variant
- Can fruits, vegetables boost brain health?
- Dengue runs amok in Dhaka's low-lying areas
- 'Good results' in Bangavax animal trial
- EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
- More than 2,500 people hospitalised for dengue in August
- WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients
- Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83% effective against Delta variant, health minister says
- Vaccine side effects rare and outweighed by benefits, CDC reported
- What to know about breakthrough infections and the delta variant
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Messi signs with Paris Saint-Germain
- COVID-19 has slammed Bangladesh’s hospitals. It is reopening anyway
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm
- Pori Moni says she's being framed as police get two more days to interrogate her
- CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others
- EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
- Saudi Arabia allows Bangladeshis to make Umrah pilgrimage once more
- Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July
- Bangladesh logs 237 virus deaths, 10,420 cases in a day