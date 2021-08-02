Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risks of respiratory distress, hospitalisation and death: IEDCR

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research that did the study advised people to receive both doses of the vaccine as well as follow health regulations in order to curb the pandemic.

The research was conducted among patients afflicted by the coronavirus in May and June.

In addition to discovering the presence of antibodies in vaccinated patients, the study also observed the activity of the virus in their systems.

The study was conducted among 1,334 patients selected from the national list by random sampling. All participants were above the age of 30.

Of the group, 592 had not received the vaccine, while the remaining 742 were inoculated. The 306 who had received both doses of the vaccine contracted COVID at least 14 days after receiving the vaccine.

“Eleven percent of patients who did not receive any dose of the vaccine experienced respiratory complications. The rate fell to 4 percent among the fully vaccinated,” IEDCR said.

The rate of respiratory complications among unvaccinated COVID-19 patients with underlying health problems was 10 percentage points higher than those who were fully vaccinated.

The hospitalisation rate for the fully vaccinated was found to be 7 percent, compared to 23 percent for the unvaccinated. In addition, 32 percent of unvaccinated people with underlying health issues had to be hospitalised after contracting COVID-19. The rate among the vaccinated was 10 percent.

Those suffering from multiple health problems were 16 percentage points more likely to be hospitalised than those who were fully vaccinated.

The report also found that fewer vaccinated patients needed intensive care. They also suffered fewer deaths.

Of the unvaccinated participants in the study, 19, or 3 percent, needed to be admitted to the ICU. Of the fully vaccinated, only three, less than 1 percent, were admitted to the ICU.

Nineteen unvaccinated participants, or 3 percent, died, while only one of those who received the vaccine passed away.