Another 200MT oxygen coming to Bangladesh from India by train
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2021 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2021 06:04 PM BdST
Another Oxygen Express train carrying a shipment of 200 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen has embarked on its journey from India to Bangladesh.
The train, carrying the oxygen in 10 containers, departed for Bangladesh from Tatanagar in India at 9:50am local time on Tuesday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.
The oxygen is being imported by Linde Bangladesh, which engages in the production and distribution of industrial and medical gases, anaesthesia, welding products and equipment and ancillary equipment
“This consignment will significantly augment reserves of Liquid Medical Oxygen in Bangladesh. With this, India reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic,” the high commission added.
The ‘Oxygen Express’ is a special train service in India that delivers supplies of oxygen.
The first oxygen shipment from India, also organised by Linde Bangladesh, arrived by train on Saturday.
Hospitals often have to give oxygen to patients with severe cases of COVID-19, who experience difficulty breathing normally.
Bangladesh is currently in a state of lockdown to curb the latest spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The caseload in Bangladesh has crossed 1.17 million, while the death toll from the disease has topped 19,500.
- Another 200MT oxygen coming from India
- Heart failure tied to increased cancer risk
- Govt to hire 8,000 doctors, nurses
- For older adults, home care has become harder to find
- Separate hospitals for dengue: minister
- Biden officials expect vulnerable Americans to need booster shots
- Family members of frontline workers to be vaccinated
- Vaccinated people make up 75pc of virus cases in Singapore
- Another 200MT oxygen coming to Bangladesh from India by train
- Heart failure tied to increased cancer risk, study finds
- ‘They’re tired’: Bangladesh to hire 8,000 doctors and nurses to tackle COVID
- For older adults, home care has become harder to find
- Bangladesh to designate separate hospitals for dengue patients as cases rise
- Biden officials now expect vulnerable Americans to need booster shots
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Bangladesh adds three new Upazilas
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 247 COVID deaths, 15,192 cases in a day, grim records in both
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Legal action if factories reopen in lockdown: state minister