Another 200MT oxygen coming to Bangladesh from India by train

The train, carrying the oxygen in 10 containers, departed for Bangladesh from Tatanagar in India at 9:50am local time on Tuesday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

The oxygen is being imported by Linde Bangladesh, which engages in the production and distribution of industrial and medical gases, anaesthesia, welding products and equipment and ancillary equipment

“This consignment will significantly augment reserves of Liquid Medical Oxygen in Bangladesh. With this, India reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic,” the high commission added.

The ‘Oxygen Express’ is a special train service in India that delivers supplies of oxygen.

The first oxygen shipment from India, also organised by Linde Bangladesh, arrived by train on Saturday.

Hospitals often have to give oxygen to patients with severe cases of COVID-19, who experience difficulty breathing normally.

Bangladesh is currently in a state of lockdown to curb the latest spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The caseload in Bangladesh has crossed 1.17 million, while the death toll from the disease has topped 19,500.