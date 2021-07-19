Brazil authorises trials with 3rd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2021 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 08:49 PM BdST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Monday that it has approved trials with a third dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.
Anvisa said a third dose of the vaccine would be administered to 10,000 volunteers between 11 and 13 months after the second shot.
