Bangladesh approves COVID antigen tests at 78 private institutions, fee set at Tk 700
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2021 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 06:29 PM BdST
The government has approved 78 hospitals, laboratories and research centres across the country to administer these tests.
The institutions will be allowed to charge Tk 700 for these tests, and an additional Tk 500 for tests to be administered at home. They will not, however, be allowed to charge more than Tk 500 for home tests, even if multiple tests are conducted at the same home.
A letter from the Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, signed by Md Farid Uddin Miah, a director at the agency, was sent to each of the institutions approved to carry out these tests.
“These institutions had applied for approval to conduct antigen tests,” Dr Miah told bdnews24.com. “They have fulfilled the conditions we set out and have received our approval. The ministry had previously approved these tests.”
For antigen tests mucous from the nose or mouth is collected and, instead of analysing the RNA, attempt is made to identify virus proteins in the sample. Antigens can also be detected in blood samples.
When the first case of the coronavirus was detected in Bangladesh last year, only RT-PCR tests could be used to diagnose the disease. Then, on Dec 5, the government began administering antigen tests for free.
The Health Services Division approved state policies on antigen and antibody tests at the local government level and the private healthcare sector on Mar 11.
On Jun 1, the Health Services Division sent a proposal to the DGHS to determine the price and name of the antigen test kits to diagnose COVID-19 in the private healthcare sector.
The letter, signed by Dr Md Farid Hossain Miah, said it was urgent to make antigen tests available alongside RT PCR tests in the private sector.
The DGHS proposal says the Directorate General of Drug Administration has approved two antigen test kits – Biosensor and Panbio. The approximate price of these kits is Tk 500. In consideration of the price of the kit and other costs associated with private healthcare, the price of the test may be set at Tk 700, the proposal said.
- Child diseases on rise as COVID slows routine vaccinations: UN
- Govt plans to lower vaccine age to 18 years
- How walking can develop the brain
- Experts see increased risks of virus infection
- Russia's RDIF, India's SII to make Sputnik vaccine
- European efforts to assess Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps
- Fully vaccinated don't need booster: US
- WHO warns against mixing and matching vaccines
- Monkeypox case is discovered in Texas
- Over 10m register for COVID vaccine in Bangladesh, 65% of them get at least one shot
- J&J recalls sunscreens after carcinogen found in some sprays
- Child diseases on rise as COVID-19 slows routine vaccinations: UN
- Bangladesh plans to lower vaccination age to 18 years
- How walking can build up the brain
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh passes deadliest week in COVID: 1,480 deaths, over 83,000 cases
- Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21
- Court bars Evaly chairman, MD from travelling abroad amid ACC probe
- Dara Khosrowshahi, dad of Silicon Valley
- Bangladesh must update colonial-era law to deliver justice for sexual assaults: experts
- Bangladesh logs 204 virus deaths, 8,489 cases in a day
- NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
- Flash floods hit Bavaria as European death toll climbs to 183