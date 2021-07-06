Pope is walking and eating, tests well after surgery
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2021 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2021 06:41 PM BdST
Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also had breakfast and read several newspapers.
The 84-year-old pope underwent a three-hour operation on Sunday night known as a left hemicolectomy, a procedure in which one side of the colon is removed.
He is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli hospital for seven days barring any complications.
Francis timed the surgery for the start of July, a month in which he traditionally slows down, cancelling all public and private audiences.
His only public commitments in July are his Sunday blessings in St. Peter's Square.
It was still not clear if he would leave the hospital in time to recite it at the Vatican this Sunday or if he would preside from his window at the Gemelli, which the late Pope John Paul II did several times.
The sprawling Catholic-run Gemelli hospital and medical school in the northern part of Rome traditionally treats popes and a part of its 10th floor is permanently reserved for them. It includes its own intensive care unit.
The surgery was for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, the Vatican press office said. It has issued only four short statements so far on his health.
The condition, more common in older people, sees sac-like pouches protrude from the muscular layer of the colon, leading it to become narrow and causing pain and inflammation.
It was the first time Francis has been hospitalised since his election as pope in 2013.
When Pope John Paul was in the same hospital, the doctors issued signed medical bulletins with many details and occasionally met the media.
The guidance is believed to come directly from Francis, who guards his privacy more closely than John Paul, who was hospitalised at the Gemelli several times during his 27-year pontificate.
- DGHS cuts minimum age for vaccines to 35 years
- UAE approves Moderna vaccine
- Face masks to become a personal choice in England
- A mental health crisis flares among children
- Govt to buy ‘as many vaccines as needed’
- MPs slam health minister, call for resignation
- After COVID, black fungus robs some of their eyesight in India
- Moscow begins booster vaccine campaign
- Bangladesh redeploys doctors to fight pandemic
- Bangladesh lowers minimum age for COVID vaccines to 35 years
- UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- Face masks to become a personal choice in England, minister says
- 8-year-olds in despair: the mental health crisis is getting younger
- Hasina says Bangladesh will buy ‘as many vaccines as needed’
Most Read
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh receives medical oxygen from India after two and a half months
- Bangladesh logs record 11,525 new COVID cases in a day
- Bangladesh may get 1m Oxford vaccine doses soon from COVAX
- Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections
- Bangladesh bans domestic flights, travel from India, Nepal as COVD cases surge in lockdown
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Bangladesh sets grim records: 9,964 virus cases and 164 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- Final phase of COVID vaccine registration of expatriates opens online