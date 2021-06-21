Study confirms GSK-Vir antibody drug reduces hospitalisation, death in COVID-19 patients
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2021 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 07:22 PM BdST
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology said on Monday final results from a late-stage study of their monoclonal antibody confirmed it significantly reduced hospitalisation and death among high-risk COVID-19 patients when given early in the disease.
The treatment, sotrovimab, received an emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration in May, while the European Union's drug regulator has also backed it.
The drugmakers also said on Monday the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recommended sotrovimab to treat high-risk, non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
The treatment appeared to "retain activity" against current variants of concern and interest, the agency said in its updated guidelines.
In a study of 1,057 patients, sotrovimab resulted in a 79% reduction in risk of hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause, the companies said on Monday.
Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic the natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection.
Similar therapies developed by rivals Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been approved by US regulators for treating non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
GSK said it was now testing sotrovimab as an intramuscular shot, which is more convenient than by intravenous drip, the current mode of administration.
Vir's shares rose about 2% in premarket trading, while GSK's stock was flat.
- Bangladesh to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses on Monday
- Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12
- Bangladesh resumes vaccine drive with Sinopharm doses
- COVID cases are rising, but hospitals in 37 of 64 districts in Bangladesh have no ICU
- High hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have fizzled in the US
- New Zealand PM Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Health DG draws flak from parliamentary panel for missing meeting on COVID crisis
- Bangladesh armed forces must always be ready to tackle any disaster: Hasina
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Khulna to enter 'strict' weeklong lockdown as COVID cases spiral
- Bangladesh reports 82 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 weeks
- Minister Mannan bemoans 'friend' Momen's role in establishing railway route in Sunamganj
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician
- Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April
- Bangladesh to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses on Monday