Bangladesh vaccinates medical students with China’s Sinopharm shots

China recently gifted Bangladesh 500,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine and another 600,000 doses are to come.

The government has decided to administer the vaccine doses to those on the frontline first, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque during the launch of the vaccination effort.

“Medical students, those in the fifth year in particular, will also get the vaccine. They will provide care at various hospitals after completing their internship.”

It isn’t feasible to continue lockdowns indefinitely in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the minister said.

He also noted that the first case of mucormycosis or black fungus had been detected in Bangladesh, but urged people not to worry.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that causes blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood. The disease has a close link to diabetes, and conditions that compromise the immune system. Experts have said that an overuse during the COVID-19 pandemic of certain drugs which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge.

“We are holding discussions on the matter. We have spoken to several pharmaceutical companies and have instructed them to produce the medicine necessary to treat black fungus,” Maleque said.

The Sinopharm vaccine was administered to students of Dhaka Medical College, Mugda Medical College, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College.

About 1,000 students at these colleges will receive the vaccine.

The first vaccine recipient was Ananya Salam Samata, a student of Dhaka Medical College.

Medical students at other colleges around the country will start receiving the vaccine after ten days.