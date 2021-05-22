Malaysia boosts healthcare funding to fight surge in COVID-19 cases
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2021 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2021 07:30 PM BdST
Malaysia's government will increase COVID-19 healthcare spending by another 200 million ringgit ($48.3 million) to help tackle a surge in cases during recent weeks, the state news agency reported on Saturday.
The funding boost brings the government's total healthcare allocations to fight the coronavirus to 1 billion ringgit, along with a further 5 billion ringgit earmarked last month for the purchase and roll out of vaccines, the Bernama agency reported.
Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the additional resources would be used to increase the capacity of intensive care units and provide more beds.
"Provisions will also be increased to upgrade equipment, medicines and related consumables and the appointment of medical officers on contract basis, including retirees," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.
Earlier on Saturday, health authorities reported 6,320 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nation's total to 505,115. Another 50 deaths were recorded.
The Southeast Asian nation, which has a population of 32 million, reported a daily record of 6,806 new cases on Thursday, when it also saw its highest daily toll of 59 deaths.
Stricter restrictions on movement will take effect from Tuesday, limiting operating hours for most businesses and requiring more people to work from home, the country's defence minister announced.
Malaysia imposed a nationwide lockdown last week ahead of festivities, banning inter-state and inter-district travel as well as social gatherings.
- S Korea approves Moderna vaccine
- WB gives Bangladesh $600m in loans for two projects
- BioNTech vaccine may be effective against India variant
- Current vaccines appear protective against variants: WHO
- Families hit by COVID, and massive bills
- The future of virus tracking can be found on this college campus
- Indian variant's transmissibility edge might be smaller than feared: expert
- Dental hospital has labs, but runs no test
- S Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
- World Bank gives Bangladesh $600m in loans for two projects
- BioNTech says vaccine likely to be effective against India variant
- Current COVID vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says
- 'We are waiting to die': hope wanes for world's poor after India halts vaccine exports
- Massive medical bills leave families of COVID patients in deep debt in Bangladesh
Most Read
- 'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
- Pandemic slims Bangladesh’s hopes of launching metro rail in 2021
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Expatriate Bangladeshi’s wife, two daughters found dead in Bandarban home
- For SSC, HSC students, uncertainty clouds road to the future
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- ‘Abducted’ boy, who fled domestic violence, returns home after 14 years
- Bangladesh, India on alert as cyclone looms over Bay of Bengal
- Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
- China to send 600,000 more doses of Sinopharm COVID vaccine to Bangladesh as gift