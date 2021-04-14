Concerns over Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine are another blow to Europe’s inoculation push
>> Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Monika Pronczuk, The New York Times
Published: 14 Apr 2021 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2021 01:42 PM BdST
First it was AstraZeneca. Now Johnson & Johnson.
Last week, British regulators and the European Union’s medical agency said they had established a possible link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and very rare, although sometimes fatal, blood clots.
On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said it would pause the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and the United States over similar concerns.
Regulators have asked vaccine recipients and doctors to be on the lookout for certain symptoms, including severe and persistent headaches and tiny blood spots under the skin. Doctors’ groups have circulated guidance about how to treat the disorder.
The troubles with two major vaccines are casting a cloud over the European Union’s vaccine rollout just as it has finally begun to gain momentum after months of short supplies and logistical problems.
According to a YouGov poll published last month, 61% of the French, 55% of Germans and 52% of Spaniards consider the AstraZeneca vaccine “unsafe.” That is in stark contrast to the findings of a similar poll from February, when more people in those countries, with the exception of France, believed that the shot was more safe than unsafe.
Almost everywhere across the European Union, it seems, many are eager for alternatives, as the new types of vaccines that include Moderna and Pfizer, which utilise science known as “mRNA,” have not been associated with similar side effects.
Although all EU countries have been offered a chunk of each vaccine approved in the bloc — AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — many opted to forgo parts of their share of more expensive or cumbersome vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna early on, instead favoring the AstraZeneca jab.
“In Britain or Eastern Europe, a big part of the campaigns are based on AstraZeneca,” said Yves Van Laethem, a top epidemiologist who is Belgium’s COVID task force spokesperson.
Wealthier bloc members like Denmark, France, Germany and the Netherlands can better compensate for the loss of confidence in AstraZeneca, because they acquired extra doses of other vaccines — especially Pfizer — through a secondary market after poorer EU nations gave theirs up.
Those countries — including Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia and Slovakia — are likely to be less able to quickly offer alternatives.
© 2021 New York Times News Service
