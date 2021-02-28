Bangladesh to set private hospital fees

Health Minister Zahid Maleque revealed the plan at a meeting on the inclusion of private sector in healthcare on Sunday.

He pointed out that people were suffering due to the differences between cost of services at the private healthcare facilities.

“This is why the government has taken an initiative to fix the fees,” the minister added, “considering the standard of services at the private medical facilities.”

The authorities will take effective steps to fix the fees soon after meeting the entrepreneurs in private healthcare sector.

A standard will also be set and no healthcare facility will be allowed to continue operation without meeting it, according to him.

Besides top government health officials, representatives of private medical colleges attended the meeting.