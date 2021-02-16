Bangladesh logs 396 new virus cases, 13 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2021 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 03:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 396 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally of infections to 541,434.
The death toll climbed to 8,298 after 13 fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 751 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 488,621.
Globally, over 109.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.4 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
