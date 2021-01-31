Mobile app for vaccine registration will be available by Feb 4: Health DG
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2021 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 05:05 PM BdST
The government is preparing to launch the Surokkha mobile application, through which people can register online for the mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, by the end of this week.
The app will be available for download on the Google Play Store by Feb 4, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said on Sunday.
"The ICT ministry has told us that the app will be available within Feb 4. It will be on the Google Play Store in the meantime."
Meanwhile, preparations to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine are also in the final stages and the doses will be delivered to all parts of the country by Monday, according to Alam.
“The booths are ready. The training process is almost complete. We have a meeting on Monday with the focal persons of all the districts and upazilas. We will get feedback from them on the issues they are facing and take steps to resolve them," he said.
The health directorate and the ICT ministry will jointly assist those who cannot register online for vaccination, Khurshid said. In such cases, the health directorate will complete the registration process with the help of local ICT office staffers.
“Every Upazila has access to the internet, including laptops. We are planning to designate an area to complete the registration of people who cannot apply online. In this way, when 100 people are registered, we will give a date for the vaccination. Registration will be completed online and our people will help with that.”
- Vaccine doses reach dozens of districts
- How the search for COVID treatments faltered
- Which COVID vaccine should you get?
- A ‘race’ to vaccinate, after South Africa variant detected
- Serum applies to conduct trial for Novavax vaccine
- How coronavirus turns the body against itself
- WHO launches plan to tackle neglected diseases
- Vaccination underway in five Dhaka hospitals
- COVID vaccines arrive in districts as Bangladesh gears up for nationwide inoculation
- How the search for COVID-19 treatments faltered while vaccines sped ahead
- Which COVID vaccine should you get? Experts cite the effect against severe disease
- A ‘race’ to vaccinate, after South Africa variant is detected in South Carolina
- India's Serum applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine: CEO
- How the coronavirus turns the body against itself
Most Read
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi food is a rarity around New York. This place helps fill the void
- Speaker says decision on jailed MP Shahid after official communication from Kuwait
- COVID vaccines arrive in districts as Bangladesh gears up for nationwide inoculation
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat