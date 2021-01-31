Mobile app for vaccine registration will be available by Feb 4: Health DG

The app will be available for download on the Google Play Store by Feb 4, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said on Sunday.

"The ICT ministry has told us that the app will be available within Feb 4. It will be on the Google Play Store in the meantime."

Meanwhile, preparations to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine are also in the final stages and the doses will be delivered to all parts of the country by Monday, according to Alam.

“The booths are ready. The training process is almost complete. We have a meeting on Monday with the focal persons of all the districts and upazilas. We will get feedback from them on the issues they are facing and take steps to resolve them," he said.

The health directorate and the ICT ministry will jointly assist those who cannot register online for vaccination, Khurshid said. In such cases, the health directorate will complete the registration process with the help of local ICT office staffers.

“Every Upazila has access to the internet, including laptops. We are planning to designate an area to complete the registration of people who cannot apply online. In this way, when 100 people are registered, we will give a date for the vaccination. Registration will be completed online and our people will help with that.”