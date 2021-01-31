COVID vaccines arrive in districts as Bangladesh gears up for nationwide inoculation

Health workers will get the vaccines first, followed by others on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and those on the priority list. Many of the districts are set to train vaccinators and volunteers.

The doses reached 36 districts until Friday, said Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director-general of health services. Officials of the Directorate General of Health Services will receive the vaccines on the opening day, Khurshid said at a programme at the DGHS on Saturday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque will attend the launch of the mass vaccination at a hospital in Dhaka. Besides the frontline workers and 150 officials of the DGHS, “distinguished citizens” will also take the shots there, Khurshid said.

In the capital, 354 teams will administer doses at 43 facilities, he said, citing the initial plan.

As many as 6,690 teams will be deployed across the country, but the 4,600 centres at the union level will remain out of the coverage for now.

He urged the people to take the vaccine and encourage others to do so.

Those unable to register online for the vaccine can visit the vaccination centres where the workers will help them register, Khurshid said.

As many as 11,000 people registered for the vaccine through the Surokkha web application until Saturday.

Bangladesh is using the vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for mass vaccination. Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of the vaccine, has sent the first batch of five million doses, part of 30 million doses ordered by Bangladesh. India has also sent two million doses for free.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the vaccination drive via video conferencing with a nurse given the first dose at the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Jan 27. More 550 others also received the doses in the first two days. The authorities will observe them for some days following the World Health Organisation protocol before starting mass vaccination as the vaccine was not trialled in Bangladesh.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, the sole distributor of the vaccine in Bangladesh, is transporting the doses to the district facilities under the deal with the government.

The government will send the doses to the Upazila-level facilities. The vials need to be stored and transported at the normal refrigerated temperature of two degrees to eight degrees Celsius.