COVID vaccines arrive in districts as Bangladesh gears up for nationwide inoculation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2021 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 12:27 AM BdST
Coronavirus vaccine doses have reached more than half of the districts as Bangladesh starts its nationwide inoculation on Feb 7.
Health workers will get the vaccines first, followed by others on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and those on the priority list. Many of the districts are set to train vaccinators and volunteers.
In the capital, 354 teams will administer doses at 43 facilities, he said, citing the initial plan.
He urged the people to take the vaccine and encourage others to do so.
Those unable to register online for the vaccine can visit the vaccination centres where the workers will help them register, Khurshid said.
Bangladesh is using the vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for mass vaccination. Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of the vaccine, has sent the first batch of five million doses, part of 30 million doses ordered by Bangladesh. India has also sent two million doses for free.
The government will send the doses to the Upazila-level facilities. The vials need to be stored and transported at the normal refrigerated temperature of two degrees to eight degrees Celsius.
