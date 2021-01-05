Drugmakers kick off 2021 with 500 US price hikes
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2021 08:23 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 08:23 AM BdST
Drugmakers including Abbvie Inc and Bristol Myers Squibb raised US list prices on more than 500 drugs to kick off 2021, according to an analysis by health care research firm 46brooklyn.
The hikes come as drugmakers are reeling from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced doctor visits and demand for some drugs. They are also fighting new drug price-cutting rules from the Trump administration, which would reduce the industry's profitability.
They include more than 300 price increases from companies like Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline reported by Reuters late last week.
Nearly all the increases were below 10%, and the median hike was 4.8%, down slightly from last year, 46brooklyn said. The firm's analysis is based on data from Elsevier's Gold Standard Drug Database.
Abbvie raised prices on around 40 drugs including a 7.4% hike on rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira, the world's top-selling drug. Revenue from Humira is expected to top $20 billion next year.
Bristol Myers hiked prices on around a dozen drugs, including cancer drugs Revlimid and Opdivo by 4.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. It hiked the price of blood thinner Eliquis by 6 percent.
It said in a statement that it only raised prices on drugs with ongoing clinical research. It expects net prices, which include rebates and other discounts, to fall this year.
Drug price increases have slowed substantially since 2015, both in terms of the size of the hikes and the number of drugs affected.
However, 46brooklyn said its analysis of Medicaid data shows the average cost per branded drug is still ticking up.
"Over time, we end up cycling out cheaper brands designed to treat large populations, and replacing them with expensive brands designed to treat smaller populations," wrote Eric Pachman, president of 46brooklyn. "With price increases losing their impact, launch prices will be the primary driver of U.S. drug list price inflation."
- Bangladesh okays Oxford virus vaccine
- Vaccine arriving by end of Jan: Momen
- Vaccine may not work on S African strain: UK scientists
- COVID vaccine will arrive as planned: Maleque
- Fresh debate over Indian health service
- Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient
- No uncertainty over vaccine: Beximco
- UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine
Most Read
- BRTA Secretary Aliour Rahman dies of COVID
- Bangladesh will get COVID vaccine in time, says Beximco official
- In New Year greetings to Myanmar, Bangladesh wishes start of Rohingya return in 2021
- Bangladesh approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use
- 'Just stay home': Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record
- As rollout falters, scientists debate new vaccination tactics
- Supreme Court lifts ban on session fees at English-medium schools
- Bangladesh foreign minister brushes off concerns over arrival of Oxford vaccine from India
- Mashrafe left out of preliminary Bangladesh squad for ODIs against West Indies
- COVID vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh as planned, says health minister