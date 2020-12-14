Bangladesh sets costs of medical oxygen, tests related to COVID-19

The Directorate General of Health Services informed the High Court about the development at the hearing of a writ petition on Sunday.

The costs are awaiting the health ministry’s approval, said DGHS Director Farid Hossain Miah.

The High Court ordered on Sunday the health secretary and director general of health services to ensure within seven days from receiving the order that the list of fees is shown at open spaces of the public and private hospitals that are providing COVID-19 treatment.

The High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam also ordered the government to submit a report within Jan 20 on the progress of the work to set up 30-bed intensive care units and coronary care units or ICUs and CCUs in all the main district town hospitals.

The report will have to include progress of the work to fix user fees at healthcare institutes and diagnostic centres, to make a new law by updating the Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories Ordinance of 1982.

The maximum fees of the tests fixed by the government as per the report submitted to the High Court are:

CBC - Tk 500

CRP - Tk 600

LFT - Tk 1,000

S. Creatinine – Tk 400

S. Electrolyte - Tk 1,000

D. Dimer - Tk 1,500

S. Ferritin - Tk 1,200

S. Procalcitonin - Tk 2,000

Ct Scan Chest - Tk 6,000

Chest X-Ray Analogue – Tk 400

Chest X-Ray Digital - Tk 600

The government said the companies can charge the hospitals Tk 65 to refill one cubic metre of oxygen in cylinders. The charge will include taxes and duties, but exclude transport costs.

The hospitals will be able to charge the patients:

- Tk 100 for use of 2-5 litres of oxygen from single or manifold cylinders. The fees will be Tk 125 for 6-9 litres of oxygen and Tk 150 for 10-15 litres.

- Tk 120 for 2-5 litres oxygen from a generator-based central system. The fees will be Tk 300 for 6-9 litres of oxygen and Tk 350 for 10-15 litres.

- Tk 120 for 2-5 litres of oxygen from a liquid oxygen cylinder-based central system. The fees will be Tk 250 for 6-9 litres of oxygen and Tk 300 for 10-15 litres.

- Tk 500 for 60-80 litres of oxygen through high flow nasal cannula from a central system.