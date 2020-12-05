Bangladesh records 1,888 new virus cases, another 35 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2020 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2020 03:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 35 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll so far to 6,807.
The tally of infections surged to 475,879 after 1,888 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,457 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 393,408.
As many as 13,540 samples were tested at 118 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.94 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 82.67 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 65.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.51 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
