Bangladesh to fix costs for services at private healthcare facilities

The government will fix categories of private hospitals across the country in accordance with the quality of services and facilities, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The hospitals have agreed to the arrangement, he added.

The healthcare centres must display the fees for services once these are fixed by the government, which will form a committee to set the charges, the minister said.

The move aims to prevent fraud and ensure healthcare at proper costs, he said.

He urged the people to wear mask and follow other health rules to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

The private hospitals should also get ready to tackle the situation if the number of COVID-19 cases surge, Maleque said, noting that the daily infection rate is continuously rising for some days.