Over 11,000 government doctor posts are vacant in Bangladesh

The health minister was replying to MPs’ queries on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak, to tackle which the government fast-tracked appointments of doctors and other healthcare workers.

The process to appoint 2,000 doctors through the 42nd Bangladesh Civil Service exams is going on. The work to appoint 650 doctors through the previous tests is also underway, the minister said.

He said no doctor is being recruited in levels below Upazila from the 39th BCS exams, but they will be posted to the hospitals for COVID-19 patients if a second wave of infection hits the country.

Zahid Maleque said the government is collecting information on unauthorised healthcare facilities and taking action against dishonest officials in the Directorate General of Health Services.