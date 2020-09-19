Bangladesh records 1,567 new virus cases, deaths top 4,900
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2020 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2020 03:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 1,567 cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally to 347,372.
The death toll jumped to 4,913 after 32 fatalities from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the government said.
The number of recoveries outpaced fresh cases in the same period as another 2,051 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 254,386.
A total of 13,170 samples were tested at 95 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.90 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The official figures put the recovery rate at 73.23 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.41 percent.
Globally, over 30.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 951,994 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
