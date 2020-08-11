WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
>>Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2020 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2020 07:28 PM BdST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Russian health authorities are discussing the process for possible WHO prequalification for its newly approved COVID-19 vaccine, a WHO spokesman said on Tuesday.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.
"We are in close contact with Russian health authorities and discussions are ongoing with respect to possible WHO prequalification of the vaccine, but again prequalification of any vaccine includes the rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing in Geneva, referring to clinical trials.
- The many symptoms of COVID-19
- Daewoong gets India nod to test drug for COVID-19
- COVID-19 cases in US children soared
- WHO decries 'vast global gap' in virus funds
- Omeros reports full recovery from severe COVID-19
- Salmonella cases linked to onions spike
- Australia borders to stay shut as COVID-19 deaths surge
- US coronavirus cases top 5 million
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial
- Bangladesh to stop daily COVID-19 briefing as minister sees ‘improvement’
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin
- Bangladesh economy grows 5.24pc amid coronavirus pandemic
- Omeros' COVID-19 treatment shows promise, shares jump
- Pleased with investigation, Sinha’s mother says such murder should never be repeated
- Submarine cable glitch slows internet in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh approves draft of amended protocol for Nepal railway transit facility