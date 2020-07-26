Home > Health

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16m, death toll at 643,811

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST

More than 16.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 643,811​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

