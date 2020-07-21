Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals

Abul Kalam Azad has resigned as the chief of the Directorate General of Health Services, a key agency in the fight against the pandemic, amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.

The director general of health services submitted the resignation letter to the public administration ministry on Tuesday, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com.