Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 08:07 PM BdST
Abul Kalam Azad has resigned as the chief of the Directorate General of Health Services, a key agency in the fight against the pandemic, amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.
The director general of health services submitted the resignation letter to the public administration ministry on Tuesday, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com.
More stories
- China requires negative COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers
- Black children more likely to die after surgery than White: study
- ‘Fake’ N-95 masks supplied to BSMMU
- Coronavirus vaccine developers report promising results
- Wave of virus study results raise hope for vaccines
- Avoid unauthorised hospitals: DGHS
- Human trial of AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise
- Vulnerable border community battles virus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- RAB arrests Shahabuddin hospital MD Faisal Al Islam over unapproved COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh to allow foreign nationals to renew visas without fines amid pandemic
- HK tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases hit record
- DGHS urges patients to avoid unauthorised hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, tests
- ‘Ugly face’: US and China trade barbs in Myanmar as South China Sea rift deepens
- Turkey suspends flights to Iran-Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak
- US adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs
- ISPR statement: Lt Gen Hasan Sarwardy’s behaviour ‘discomforting, embarrassing’
- Pelosi says Trump will be 'fumigated out' if he refuses to leave after White House loss