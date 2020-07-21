Home > Health

Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jul 2020 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 08:07 PM BdST

Abul Kalam Azad has resigned as the chief of the Directorate General of Health Services, a key agency in the fight against the pandemic, amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.

The director general of health services submitted the resignation letter to the public administration ministry on Tuesday, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.