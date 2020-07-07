China's SinoVac starts late stage trials for its COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2020 12:44 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 12:44 AM BdST
China's SinoVac is starting Phase III trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine, it said on Monday, becoming one of three companies to move into the late stages in the race to develop an inoculation against the disease.
It will start recruiting volunteers this month, it said in a release published on China's WeChat messaging app platform. Last week, Brazil gave the go-ahead for the company to start testing volunteers in the country.
The World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest document released on Monday outlining the status of trials being conducted around the globe said SinoVac's was now at Phase III.
AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, and Sinopharm are the only other candidates in late-stage Phase III trials.
SinoVac is building a vaccine plant, which it hopes will be ready this year and capable of making up to 100 million shots a year.
Phase I and Phase II trials typically test the safety of a drug before it enters Phase III trials that test its efficacy.
There are 19 vaccine trials in clinical evaluation and hundreds being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged the global economy.
No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology analysis last year found that about one in three vaccines in the first stage of testing later gains approval.
- SinoVac starts Phase III trials for virus vaccine
- Trump falsely claims ‘99%’ of virus cases are ‘harmless’
- Bubonic plague is diagnosed in China
- DNA linked to COVID-19 was inherited from Neanderthals
- The coronavirus is airborne, claim experts
- UK puts $10m into study on long term virus effects
- G4 swine flu virus does not infect humans easily: China
- How are my kids still getting sick in lockdown?
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Police arrest Crest Securities owner, wife who vanished after shuttering brokerage house
- Bangladesh restaurants slowly reopen after lockdown. But owners stare into abyss
- Secretary Mostofa Kamal transferred to defence ministry
- Bangladesh registers 3,201 virus cases, 44 deaths in daily count