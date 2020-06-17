'Best news so far': UK hails steroid treatment for coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jun 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 01:44 PM BdST
Britain's health minister on Wednesday hailed the use of a steroid called dexamethasone for treating coronavirus patients as the best news so far of the outbreak.
Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.
"It does increase your chances of survival quite significantly," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "It is one of the best pieces of news we've had through this whole crisis."
"It reduces your chances of dying when you are on a ventilator," Hancock said. "It is brilliant news for everybody."
He said the drug's potential had first been spotted in February and in March positive signals came so that the government began buying it up in April.
He said that the R-rate was below 1 in all regions but did not clarify if he was speaking about England or the entire United Kingdom.
Hancock also praised England soccer player Marcus Rashford - who he mistakenly called "Daniel Rashford" - for campaigning successfully to get the government to change course and provide school food vouchers for struggling families over the summer holidays.
"I’ve been called much worse over the last couple of days," Rashford said on Twitter in response to the minister's mistake.
- US doctors sceptical of virus 'breakthrough'
- The coronavirus risks of everyday activities
- Two more doctors die from virus
- Dexamethasone hailed as ‘major breakthrough’
- NY virus survivor gets a $400,000 medical bill
- Singapore to start human trials of virus vaccine in August
- 1 in 5 people globally at risk of severe COVID-19
- Trump critical of FDA decision to revoke emergency use of drug
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards
- Indian army says 20 soldiers killed in border clashes with China
- Bangladesh resumes international flights after 3 months amid pandemic
- Pay cuts by 3 Bangladesh banks in pandemic anger employees
- Bangladesh reports 53 new virus deaths and 3,862 cases, both daily records
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely to protect for a year: CEO
- Bangladesh halts visas-on-arrival indefinitely amid virus crisis
- Bangladesh army to tighten vigilance in virus red zones