Bangladesh loses two more doctors to COVID-19 illness
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 09:41 PM BdST
Two more doctors have died in Bangladesh from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
One of them was a renowned surgeon, Dr M Rezaul Karim, former vice-chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Chattogram (USTC). He died at the age of 80 at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 8:30 pm on Monday, the Bangladesh Medical Association said in a statement.
Dr Mujibur Rahman (L) was the former director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital while Dr M Rezaul Karim was the former vice-chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Chattogram.
The other doctor was Mujibur Rahman, former director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, who died at CMH on Tuesday.
Dr Mujibur had recently tested positive for COVID-19, said BMA Office Secretary Dr Mohammed Sheikh Shahid Ullah.
He was initially admitted to a different hospital before being transferred to CMH. He was subsequently moved to intensive care after his condition deteriorated.
In Bangladesh, the novel coronavirus has infected 94,481 people and 1,262 others have died until Tuesday.
As many as 3,235 health professionals, including 1,019 doctors, have been afflicted, according to a tally by BAM. Thirty doctors died from the COVID-19 illness, while five others died with coronavirus symptoms.
