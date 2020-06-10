Indian firm Panacea says aiming to make COVID-19 vaccine
Published: 10 Jun 2020 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 12:06 PM BdST
Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Wednesday it would partner with US-based Refana Inc to make a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
The collaboration aims to make more than 500 million doses of the vaccine candidate, with over 40 million doses expected to be available early next year, Panacea said in a statement to stock exchanges.
Panacea's shares jumped 20% in morning trading on India's National Stock Exchange after the news.
