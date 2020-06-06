AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jun 2020 01:31 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2020 01:31 AM BdST
AstraZeneca's cancer drug Calquence has shown initial signs of helping hospitalised COVID-19 patients get through the worst of the disease, as researchers scramble to repurpose existing treatments to help fight the deadly infection.
Results from the preliminary research involving 19 patients, which was backed by the United States National Institutes of Health, encouraged the British drugmaker to explore the drug's new use in a wider clinical trial announced in April.
Eleven patients had been on oxygen when they started the 10-14 day Calquence course and eight of them could afterwards be discharged, breathing independently, according to results in a paper co-authored by Astra's head of oncology research, Jose Baselga.
Eight patients were on mechanical ventilation when they were put on Calquence, and four of them could be discharged, though one died of pulmonary embolism.
"These patients were in a very unstable situation, they would have had a dire prognosis ... Within one to three days the majority of these patients got better in terms of ventilation and oxygen needs," Astra's Baselga told Reuters.
Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be triggered by an over-reaction of the immune system known as cytokine storm and initial research has brought Calquence, and other drugs that suppress certain elements of the immune system, into play.
Autoimmune disease drugs that are being tested for their ability to quell the cytokine storm include Regeneron and Sanofi's Kevzara, Roche's Actemra as well as Morphosys and GlaxoSmithKline's otilimab.
In its approved use, Calquence competes with AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s established treatment Imbruvica as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, a common type of adult leukaemia.
- UK halts hydroxychloroquine trial
- Journals retract COVID-19 studies after scientists sound alarms
- EHD launches test kiosks in Dhaka
- Authors retract Lancet hydroxychloroquine article
- GAVI raises $8.8bn for poor countries
- What’s the future of group exercise classes?
- Genes may leave some people vulnerable to COVID-19
- Leaving lockdown is a balance of lives and livelihoods: WHO
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Businesses call for strict lockdown in Bangladesh to control coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh records 30 new virus deaths, caseload tops 60,000
- Former health minister Nasim suffers brain haemorrhage during COVID-19 treatment
- DG Azad of health services admits he contracted coronavirus
- Bangladesh declares Cox’s Bazar areas near Rohingya camps coronavirus red zone
- Urology doctor Golam Kibria dies from COVID-19
- Biman for hire: Bangladesh carrier runs chartered flights on customer crunch amid pandemic
- Former health minister Nasim undergoes successful surgery after stroke
- Coronavirus crisis may trigger layoffs in Bangladesh, BGMEA chief Rubana fears
- Lancet retracts article that linked hydroxychloroquine to higher death risks