UK halts trial of ‘useless’ hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2020 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 08:24 PM BdST
British scientists halted a large trial on Friday that had been exploring the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in patients with the pandemic disease COVID-19 after initial results showed no evidence of benefit.
"We reviewed the data and concluded there is no evidence of a beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID, and decided to stop enrolling patients to the hydroxychloroquine arm with immediate effect," said Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the so-called RECOVERY trial.
"This is not a treatment for COVID-19. It doesn't work," he said.
"This result should change medical practice worldwide," he added. "We can now stop using a drug that is useless."
The anti-malarial drug has been highly controversial since US President Donald Trump said the drug could be a potential "game changer" in the coronavirus pandemic and after a study published in medical journal The Lancet last month, which led several COVID-19 studies to be halted.
The Lancet study was retracted late on Thursday.
Landray, who is a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford, noted that "there has been huge speculation and uncertainty about the role of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19" but - until now - "an absence of reliable information from large randomised trials".
He said the preliminary results from the RECOVERY trial, which was a randomised trial - were now quite clear: hydroxychloroquine does not reduce the risk of death among hospitalised patients with COVID-19.
"If you're admitted to hospital, don't take hydroxychloroquine," he said.
- UK halts hydroxychloroquine trial
- Journals retract COVID-19 studies after scientists sound alarms
- EHD launches test kiosks in Dhaka
- Authors retract Lancet hydroxychloroquine article
- GAVI raises $8.8bn for poor countries
- What’s the future of group exercise classes?
- Genes may leave some people vulnerable to COVID-19
- Leaving lockdown is a balance of lives and livelihoods: WHO
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Businesses call for strict lockdown in Bangladesh to control coronavirus outbreak
- Former health minister Nasim suffers brain haemorrhage during COVID-19 treatment
- Bangladesh records 30 new virus deaths, caseload tops 60,000
- Biman for hire: Bangladesh carrier runs chartered flights on customer crunch amid pandemic
- Coronavirus crisis may trigger layoffs in Bangladesh, BGMEA chief Rubana fears
- DG Azad of health services admits he contracted coronavirus
- AstraZeneca targets 2 billion doses, poor countries with COVID-19 vaccine deals
- Urology doctor Golam Kibria dies from COVID-19
- Lancet retracts article that linked hydroxychloroquine to higher death risks
- Former health minister Nasim undergoes successful surgery after stroke