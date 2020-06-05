EHD launches digital COVID-19 triage, sample collection kiosks in Dhaka
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2020 06:07 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 06:07 AM BdST
A multi-partner consortium, in association with the government, has launched digital COVID-19 testing kiosks in Dhaka to help speed up the process of coronavirus screening and testing in Bangladesh.
Digital Healthcare Solutions (DH), the Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) and Mugda Medical College and Hospital (MuMCH) combinedly launched the booths on Thursday.
The consortium is led by Concern Worldwide, which is implementing the Essential Healthcare for the Disadvantaged (EHD) in Bangladesh Programme, funded by UKAID, according to a statement issued by the authorities.
The EHD programme is being implemented under the guidance of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.
Dhaka-9 MP and Chairman of Mugda General Hospital Management Committee Saber Hossain Chowdhury inaugurated the booths through a videoconference.
However, MuMCH is providing operational support, and ideSHi will provide full laboratory testing of the COVID-19 samples under the arrangements.
After a teleconsultation with a doctor, patients with strong symptoms of COVID-19 will proceed to the nearby DH Sample collection booth at MuMCH, and provide a sample, according to the statement.
This free of service will be available every day except Friday from morning to evening.
At all times, norms of physical distancing will be followed, it added.
- Authors retract Lancet hydroxychloroquine article
- GAVI raises $8.8bn for poor countries
- What’s the future of group exercise classes?
- Genes may leave some people vulnerable to COVID-19
- Leaving lockdown is a balance of lives and livelihoods: WHO
- COVID-19 drug studies questioned
- WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial
- Effects of tear gas could intensify coronavirus pandemic
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423
- Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam
- Between lives and livelihoods? WHO says leaving lockdown is a balance between the two
- Remittances spur Bangladesh forex reserves to record $34.23bn amid pandemic
- Coronavirus crisis may trigger layoffs in Bangladesh, BGMEA chief Rubana fears
- AstraZeneca targets 2 billion doses, poor countries with COVID-19 vaccine deals
- United Hospital sued by fatal fire victim’s family
- Bus crushes two pedestrians to death in Dhaka