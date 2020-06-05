EHD launches digital COVID-19 triage, sample collection kiosks in Dhaka

Digital Healthcare Solutions (DH), the Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) and Mugda Medical College and Hospital (MuMCH) combinedly launched the booths on Thursday.

The consortium is led by Concern Worldwide, which is implementing the Essential Healthcare for the Disadvantaged (EHD) in Bangladesh Programme, funded by UKAID, according to a statement issued by the authorities.

The EHD programme is being implemented under the guidance of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.

As a one-stop model for screening and sample collection, the model booths will also provide lessons which could potentially help the programme expand the initiative in other parts of the country, including more rural areas where there is shortage of doctors and medical facilities.

Dhaka-9 MP and Chairman of Mugda General Hospital Management Committee Saber Hossain Chowdhury inaugurated the booths through a videoconference.

However, MuMCH is providing operational support, and ideSHi will provide full laboratory testing of the COVID-19 samples under the arrangements.

After a teleconsultation with a doctor, patients with strong symptoms of COVID-19 will proceed to the nearby DH Sample collection booth at MuMCH, and provide a sample, according to the statement.

This free of service will be available every day except Friday from morning to evening.

Patients will get their test results and additional advices within 48 hours. In order to ensure quality and safety, this booth will collect 150 samples per day, the statement said.

At all times, norms of physical distancing will be followed, it added.