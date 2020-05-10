Home > Health

Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2020 08:56 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 08:56 AM BdST

Three key US officials guiding the coronavirus response were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesmen and media reports.

Anthony Fauci, a high-profile member of the White House coronavirus response team, is considered to be at relatively low risk based on the degree of his exposure, according to a representative for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Fauci, the 79-year-old NIAID director, has tested negative for COVID-19 and he will continue to be tested regularly, the official said in an emailed statement.

Director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield "will be teleworking for the next two weeks" after a "low-risk exposure" on Wednesday to a person at the White House who has the disease, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman. Redfield is 68 years old.

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who is 60, is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.

All three officials were scheduled to testify on Tuesday to a Senate committee looking at steps states and the federal government are taking to reopen businesses and schools, which have been shut in an attempt to control the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

The coronavirus is especially dangerous to the elderly. According to the CDC, eight out of 10 deaths in the United States from COVID-19 have been people 65-years and older.

Hahn immediately took a diagnostic test for the coronavirus and the results were negative, FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in an emailed statement.

"As Dr Hahn wrote in a note to staff today, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks," the FDA spokesman said.

Politico reported Hahn had come into contact with Katie Miller, US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.

Miller, the wife of one of Trump's senior advisers, tested positive on Friday, raising alarm about the virus' potential spread within the White House's innermost circle.

The diagnosis of Miller, who is married to White House immigration adviser and speech writer Stephen Miller, was revealed by Trump in a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Friday. A valet for Vice President Mike Pence has also tested positive.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

In a photo provided by Massachusetts General Hospital, Jim Bello’s chest X-ray on April 8, 2020 show the lungs visible again, indicating his system was clearing. Bello, 49 and healthy, fell gravely ill, highlighting the agonizing mysteries of the coronavirus as doctors’ relentless effort to save him faced a roller-coaster of devastating and triumphant twits. (Massachusetts General Hospital via The New York Times)

Lungs are battlefield in fight to treat COVID-19

FILE -- A health care worker holds a swab at a drive-through testing centre for the coronavirus in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 16, 2020. (Andrew Seng/The New York Times)

US approves first antigen test

Healthcare workers stand near the entrance to the Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York US, May 8, 2020. Reuters  

3 children die in NY from illness tied to COVID-19

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ECMO Centre of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52 in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2020. REUTERS

Russia's ventilators are often old, sometimes broken

Two ampules of remdesivir are pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS

Eskayef, Beximco submit remdesivir samples

FILE - Patients are treated for COVID-19 in Ponte San Pietro, Italy, March 23, 2020. Patients with mild to moderate Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, appeared to improve more quickly if they were treated with a three-drug cocktail, compared with a group receiving just a two-drug combination, scientists reported on Friday. (Fabio Bucciarelli/The New York Times)

Virus drug cocktail shows positive signs

Garment workers return from a workplace as factories reopened after the government has eased the restrictions amid concerns over the coronavirus disease in Dhaka. REUTERS

The future of the pandemic

An ampule of Ebola drug Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS

Remdesivir production begins in Bangladesh

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.