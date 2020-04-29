Govt allows Evercare, Square and United to run COVID-19 tests on inpatients

Evercare, Square and United are the latest private hospitals to be given the greenlight after US-Bangla Medical College Hospital, which began testing inpatients on Wednesday.

Bangladesh registered eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, bringing the body count to 163. The tally of COVID-19 infections surged to 7,103 after another 641 people in a single-day record jump tested positive in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Wednesday.

