Govt allows Evercare, Square and United to run COVID-19 tests on inpatients

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Apr 2020 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 03:35 PM BdST

The government has granted permission to three private hospitals in Dhaka to test inpatients with COVID-19 symptoms for the infection amid a surge in cases and deaths in Bangladesh, according to the health directorate.

Evercare, Square and United are the latest private hospitals to be given the greenlight after US-Bangla Medical College Hospital, which began testing inpatients on Wednesday.

Bangladesh registered eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, bringing the body count to 163. The tally of COVID-19 infections surged to 7,103 after another 641 people in a single-day record jump tested positive in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Wednesday.

 

