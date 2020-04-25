Home > Health

‘No evidence’ yet that recovered COVID patients cannot be reinfected: WHO

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Apr 2020 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 04:28 PM BdST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed.

The practice could actually increase the risks of continued spread as people who have recovered may ignore advice about taking standard precautions against the virus, it said.

"Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate' that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection," the WHO said.

"There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," it said.

Chile said last week it would begin handing out "health passports" to people deemed to have recovered from the illness. Once screened to determine if they have developed antibodies to make them immune to the virus, they could immediately rejoin the workforce.

The WHO said it continued to review the evidence on antibody responses to the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Some 2.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 196,298 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Most studies have shown that people who have recovered from infection have antibodies to the virus, the WHO said. However, some of them have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, "suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery", it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 22, 2017. REUTERS

WHO warns against ‘risk-free certificates’

Karla Duarte, holding a colourful poster signed by the nursing staff, was discharged on Sunday to the tune of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The New York Times

Hospitals play ‘songs of hope’

President Donald Trump, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Hahn, and Vice President Mike Pence, during a briefing on the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 24, 2020. The New York Times

Trump’s disinfectant advice prompts pushback

Two people sit on a rock in the sun nearby a newly constructed field hospital in the East Meadow of Central Park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 1, 2020. Reuters

Sun power is seen as slowing the coronavirus

Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic, are seen in London, Britain Feb 12, 2008. REUTERS

Lysol maker warns against using disinfectants

US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with healthcare executives in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken virus: US official

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, April 22, 2020. Nicholas Kamm. REUTERS

US may never restore WHO funds: Pompeo

COVID-19: A doctor's road to recovery

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.